Gary Eggers

Gary Eggers

Gary E. Eggers

August 16, 1938 – October 4, 2021

Apache County, Concho, AZ

Has gone home to be with the Lord

He had served his country in The Marine Corps

Gary is preceded by his wife, parents and two brothers

Survived by his daughter Mitzi and spouse Warren,

Two sons; Martin and Bradley; 2 grandchildren

Zachary and Cheyenne and great grandson

He attended Faith Baptist Church in Show Low, AZ

451 N. 18th Place

Services are October 15th at 2:00 pm

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.