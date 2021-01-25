Gary Havin, 81, died January 15, 2021, with his family by his side, at his home in Pinetop, AZ.
At his request, no service will be held.
Gary was born on March 2, 1939, in Denver, Colorado, to Ralph and Helen Havin.
He attended Pocatello High School, in Pocatello, Idaho, and was president of the class of 1957. He remained very close with many of his classmates all through the years.
He proudly served at The Presidio while enlisted in the United States Army and after his honorable discharge, he returned to Pocatello and worked with his father at Havin’s Tires. He left Pocatello and moved his family to Twin Falls for many years, and then made his last move to Pinetop, AZ where he fell in love with the White Mountains.
Gary’s career in the car industry spanned over 30 years. He owned Gary’s Auto Sales in Lakeside, AZ for 23 years. After retiring, Gary enjoyed being home, watching sports, loving on his dog, and continuing to listen to music; especially Frank Sinatra.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Patsy; and great-grandson, Brody.
Gary is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Shane (Kelley) Havin; son, Dusty Havin; daughter, Jesica (Adam) Alvarez; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Ralph ‘Sonny’ Havin.
Gary will be greatly missed and he truly lived his life as Frank Sinatra’s song: “My Way”.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
