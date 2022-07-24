Gary Edwin Mason, age 69, of Pinetop, Arizona, passed away suddenly July 12, 2022 at Summit Regional Hospital in Show Low, Arizona.
Gary was born July 19, 1952 to Lyle and Norma (Davis) Mason at Yocom Hospital in Chariton, Iowa. Gary was a 1970 graduate of Chariton High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri.
As a young boy one of Gary’s passions was Little League baseball where he played on the Lakers. This is when he acquired his nickname of “Buckwheat” that he is known by to this day.
In high school Gary worked at the now infamous Bang’s Drive-In and his passion for sports continued. He especially loved basketball, track and cross country, earning 10 varsity letters. Gary was an exceptional runner and held the Chariton Mile record for many years, broke the school Two-Mile record, helped to lead his Cross Country team to the State Championships in the Mile Race and the State Cross Country Team Championships, along with numerous other honors, including being inducted into the Chariton High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
Gary moved to Arizona in 1973. He lived in Phoenix for many years and was employed at Howard’s Markets, Associated Grocers, and retired from Basha’s Supermarkets. He moved up into the mountains of Pinetop, Arizona where he resided until his passing. It was Gary’s “happy place” and he loved it.
Survivors include daughter Carrie Rivera and son Chris Mason, both of Surprise, Arizona; sister Patty (Ron) McKay of Chariton, Iowa; brother Larry (Cindy) Mason of Waverly, Iowa; nephew Brian Mason, nieces Susan Gustafson, Natalie St. John and Nicole Mason, and many cousins and many friends in Pinetop including special friends, Emily Bishop and R.J. Hanson.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Russell and Nina Davis and Guy and Pearle Mason, and infant sister Virginia.
Celebration of Life was held 5-7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Fielding Funeral Home Inc. in Chariton, Iowa. Interment will be held at the Chariton Cemetery. On line condolences may be left at www.fieldingfuneralhome.com.
