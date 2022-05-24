Gary Nick passed away May 17, 2022.

He married the love of his life, Joyce, in 1997.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, Paulene and John Nick; stepfather, (Al Rybak); sister, Roberta, and grandchildren, Morgan and Michael Stevens.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; sister Carol (John) Hagas; stepsons, Dan (Missy) Stevens and Carl (Jen) Stevens; 8 grandchildren, and adopted son, Paul (Chrissy) Green. 

He was a good man who loved God, his family, and his Country. He will be greatly missed.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.

Please visit owenslivingstonmortuary.com to send condolences or view the entire obituary.

