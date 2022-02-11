Gary Onnen

Gary Alan Onnen, 71, died January 23, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Gary married his high school sweetheart, Cheryl Stone. They recently celebrated their 52nd anniversary.

Gary is proceeded in death by his parents and two grandsons, Grant Delanson Snair and Forrest Zachary Touchstone.

Survivors include wife, Cheryl; daughters, Anne Lang (Bryan) and Kristen Snair (Eric); seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two brothers; and four sisters.

Services will be February 18, at 2:00pm at Calvary Chapel Snowflake, 311 S 1st St E, Snowflake, AZ.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.

