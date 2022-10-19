Beloved father Gary Allan Rogers passed away on October 14, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. He was 72.
Gary was born on June 10, 1950 in Glasgow, Montana. He was the youngest of three children. The family moved from Montana to Snowflake, Arizona to be closer to his father's side of the family. Gary graduated from Snowflake High School in 1968, and proceeded to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in San Francisco. After his mission, upon returning to Snowflake, he met his wife, Lizbeth C. Whipple. They were married in the Mesa, Arizona temple on April 13, 1973, then moved to work for his father-in-law in San Francisco. He wanted to complete his college education at BYU. So they moved in 1975 to Provo, Utah. He graduated with a major in criminal justice and a minor in political science.
Gary was a police officer, and later a juvenile probation officer. He raised his family in Provo, San Jose, California and lastly Lakeside, Arizona, where he settled and decided the beauty here was where he wanted to settle down and stay.
He loved reading, playing and coaching basketball, helping his friends and neighbors, road trips, reading his scriptures, Dr. Pepper, and target shooting.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents, Judith and Clair Rogers, and his wife, Liz Rogers.
He leaves behind his siblings Clarice Shumway of Snowflake and Loren Rogers of Rigby, Idaho; children Amy (Mike) Sorensen, Robyn Rogers, Rachel (Eric) Houston, Joy (Jerry) Parsons, and Allan Rogers.
A graveside memorial is scheduled for Saturday Oct 22nd at 1 p.m. at Reed Hatch Taylor Arizona Cemetery.
