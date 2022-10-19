Beloved father Gary Allan Rogers passed away on October 14, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. He was 72.

Gary was born on June 10, 1950 in Glasgow, Montana. He was the youngest of three children. The family moved from Montana to Snowflake, Arizona to be closer to his father's side of the family. Gary graduated from Snowflake High School in 1968, and proceeded to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in San Francisco. After his mission, upon returning to Snowflake, he met his wife, Lizbeth C. Whipple. They were married in the Mesa, Arizona temple on April 13, 1973, then moved to work for his father-in-law in San Francisco. He wanted to complete his college education at BYU. So they moved in 1975 to Provo, Utah. He graduated with a major in criminal justice and a minor in political science.

