Gary Scorse

Gary Lee Scorse, 55 passed away on Jan. 22, 2021, in Angeles City, Pampanga, Philippines. He was born on Aug. 17, 1965, in Holbrook, Arizona, to Winston Churchill Scorse and Aleen Hatch Scorse.
Gary grew up in Holbrook. He graduated from Holbrook High School after which he received a real estate license. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ireland.
He was an excellent motorcycle and dirt bike rider and he loved watching all types of auto racing with a passion for drag racing. Gary liked computers and learning the latest technology. He enjoyed cooking and was always on the lookout to find the best Mexican hot sauce recipes! He spent much time in the Philippines where he enjoyed the people and their culture.
Gary is survived by sister-in-law Shirley Ann Scorse; brothers Ronald (Pamela) Scorse, Arlen (Neena) Scorse; sister Debra (Jamie) Chapman and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Winston C. Scorse, mother, Aleen H. Scorse; grandparents Albert and Zina Brinkerhoff Hatch and William and Ellen Scorse, brother Jerald Scorse, sister Denise Scorse-Huish and nephew Scott Scorse. He will be fondly remembered and appreciated for the care he gave to his elderly mother and his sister through their difficult illnesses. Gary will be interred at the Woodruff, Arizona cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.