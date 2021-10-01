Former Eagar resident Gary Starbuck died April 14, 2021, at the age of 90 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Gary was born in Beverly Massachusetts on August 3, 1930. He was raised on a large farm in North Pomfret, Vermont where his family raised cattle, sheep, and pheasants. Gary loved everything outdoors and was an avid fisherman, hunter, and skier. He met his wife of 51 years (Frances Marie Krause) while attending the University of Alabama where they were both teaching English and working on their master’s degrees.
The family moved to Red River, NM in 1960 where Gary taught skiing (and was the Ski School Director) at Red River Ski Area, and Fran worked at the Molybdenum mine for several years. From 1970 to 1979, they (along with John and Judy Miller) owned and operated Powder Puff Mountain Ski Area. Gary managed the ski-school, and he brought the “GLM – Graduated Length Method” of learning to ski to Red River. He was also the primary “snowmaker” for the ski area and became well known for being one of the best snowmakers in the country.
He and Fran moved to Oregon in 1980 and lived in a few different places prior to finding the perfect spot to settle down in Eagar, AZ. They built their dream home in 1998 and Gary quickly found all the great fishing holes (one of his favorites was Big Lake), bests places to hunt mushrooms, deer & elk sheds, and agates as he explored all the mountains around Eagar. He still loved to ski and spent a lot of time in the winter skiing at Sunrise Park. He was still skiing there at the age of 85. Gary loved Eager and made many friends in the area. He really enjoyed sharing fishing, skiing, and hunting stories with the locals at Booga Reds, and they watched out for him as he started becoming ill. Due to illness, he moved to Klamath Falls in 2017 to be closer to his family.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents Ward and Lucy Starbuck; wife Frances Marie Krause; and daughter Debbie Starbuck. He is survived by his stepmother Judy Starbuck of Patagonia, AZ; daughter Lori (Kevin) Harris of Klamath Falls; grandchildren Jenny (Mike) Heath, Heather (Rickie) Williams, and Kearney (Marissa Towner) Harris of Klamath Falls; cousin Scott (Suzette) Starbuck of Battle Ground, WA; and 11 great-grandchildren.
