Gary Tyra Sr.

The Tyra family is sad to announce the passing of Gary Dean Tyra Sr. Dec. 11, 2019, in White Mountain Lake. His life journey began Aug. 4, 1945, in Crane, Texas. His family lived there with his maternal grandparents while his father served as a Merchant Marine in World War II.
The family moved to Douglas, after the war then Coolidge Dam, where his parents ran a gas station, fishing cabins and a general store. As a child, Gary enjoyed meeting the tourists, helping with chores around the cabins and tending to their pet javelina. When the new road diverted traffic from the dam, his family moved to Casa Grande, where Gary attended school and played on the basketball and football teams. Gary graduated from Casa Grande High School in 1964. His son, “Little” Gary, was born in 1966.
Gary had the soul of a wanderer and spent time in Kingman; Washington, D.C.; New Orleans and California. Gary settled in White Mountain Lake in 1993. He found his passion in his job working for E & G Drywall for 22 years. There he met friends who became like family. He retired from E & G in 2015 but continued to do the work he loved.
He spent his free time having coffee with friends, working on motorcycles and cars, fishing, gardening and going to pawn shops.
Gary was preceded in death by his youngest brother, Wes, parents Clarence and Aleta and son Gary Jr.
He is survived by and will be dearly missed by his older brother Jerry and sister-in-law Betty of Kingman; niece Tammie and Jeremy Steffensen of Phoenix and their children Jorie, Logan and Colin; nephew Clayton and Beth Tyra of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and their children Ashlynn, Davis and Eli; and nephew Richard Tyra of Las Vegas, Nevada and his children WesLee and KimberLynne. Uncle Gary always rejoiced with us in our triumphs and grieved with us in our tragedies. For that and many other things he will always be remembered. Gary also leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins and treasured friends.
“It is no bad thing to celebrate a simple life” Bilbo Baggins J. R. R. Tolkien. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Show Low Café, 480 W. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low.
Owens Livingston Mortuary, White Mountain Chapel handled arrangements.
