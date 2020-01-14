Gary Walker went to be with the Lord Jan. 7, 2020, in Flagstaff. He was born June 30, 1969, to Colin Kelly Walker and Lisa Miller in McNary. He was raised on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation in Whiteriver.
Gary enjoyed working with the Cowboy Association because he absolutely loved horses. He also enjoyed working with his crew as he was a wild land firefighter. He thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors and loved being Smokey Bear for the Forestry Service.
Gary is survived by his companion, Crystal Larzelere; children: Bethany Dunlap, Joshua Walker and Mikey Walker; sisters: Lucinda Walker, Monica Johnson, Troylrne Burnette, Norma Kinney Priscella Kinney and Jolena Baha; brothers: Kelly Walker, Conrad Suttlr and Raymus Patten.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Lisa Miller; dad Colin Kelly Walker; daughters, Elizabeth and Samantha Walker and Shanae Clendon.
He will be brought back for a one night wake starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Lonesome Dove, 2712 Meadow Street #15 in Fort Apache. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Whiteriver Miracle Church in Whiteriver. Graveside will follow the service.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Walker family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.