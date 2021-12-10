Gary Lynn Williams passed away unexpectedly on 11/18/21 at Summit Hospital from an infection in his intestines. He underwent emergency surgery to try and preserve his life but tragically the odds of recovery were stacked against him. He passed away peacefully and pain free with loved ones by his side. Gary was born in Miami, Arizona on 12/11/54. He grew up on the family ranch with his parents Joyce and J.R. Williams, and his siblings, Sue, Donna and Bill. He attended Snowflake school where he was active in sports, winning the “State Wrestling Championship” and “All Around Athlete” awards his senior year. After Graduation in 1972 Gary joined the Air Force in 1973 where he became a Paratrooper. An injury while skiing took him out of the service, and he settled back in at home in the Rim Country. He married Joy Adams in 1980 and had two children, Lindsey Williams-McDanel and Justice Garrett Williams. Gary was the hardest of workers and incredibly strong. His work ethic was like no other, working the day before his death. He spent his early years making a living as a logger, providing for his wife and children with sweat and pure determination. He also won multiple logging competitions during his logging years. Gary’s ability to design and create beautiful things out of wood was truly a talent. He created log structures, log furniture, hand carvings, signs and a multitude of other things. He even built his own pine casket that he was laid to rest in on 11/19/21 at the family’s private cemetery. Later in life he changed careers and worked as a skilled Heavy Equipment Operator and was responsible for much of the road development in Torreon and Bison Ridge. To say Gary gave 100% in everything he did is an understatement. He gave 1000% and was always available to help others in their time of need. Gary dedicated a large portion of his life to maintaining and cultivating the Williams Ranch making the necessary sacrifices to achieve this. His dog “Bovine” accompanied him on many ranch adventures and outings. Gary filled the room with his “giant” personality and always enjoyed drawing attention to himself. His tremendous love for his 6 grandchildren, Alexander, Kyrie, Draven, Alyssa, Bree and Ryker was proven in his day-to-day activities, always making them new things to play with and use. With his wicked sense of humor, fantastical stories, and affinity for practical jokes he was constantly looking for a laugh. His genuine love for the family, the ranch, and his dog will not be forgotten. Gary was one of the best and will be missed more than words can say.
