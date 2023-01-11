Our dear, spunky and fun-loving mother, Gaye Norton, passed from this earthly life and said a big hello to heavenly family and friends on Friday, January 6, 2023. Gaye Denese Leonard was born in Safford, Arizona on September 16, 1946 to Jasper David and Jean Dorthea Bryce Leonard. She was the youngest of three children, which included her sister, Jacqueline Elmer and brother, Brooks Leonard.

Gaye was raised in the Gila Valley, attending elementary school in Safford and Safford High School, where she was a member of the baton twirling team. She met Silas Parley Norton while he was attending and playing basketball for Eastern Arizona College. A friend suggested Silas come see “this cute baton twirler” and the rest is history. They were soon married in 1963.

