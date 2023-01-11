Our dear, spunky and fun-loving mother, Gaye Norton, passed from this earthly life and said a big hello to heavenly family and friends on Friday, January 6, 2023. Gaye Denese Leonard was born in Safford, Arizona on September 16, 1946 to Jasper David and Jean Dorthea Bryce Leonard. She was the youngest of three children, which included her sister, Jacqueline Elmer and brother, Brooks Leonard.
Gaye was raised in the Gila Valley, attending elementary school in Safford and Safford High School, where she was a member of the baton twirling team. She met Silas Parley Norton while he was attending and playing basketball for Eastern Arizona College. A friend suggested Silas come see “this cute baton twirler” and the rest is history. They were soon married in 1963.
After starting a family, Gaye put herself through dental assisting school and worked as a dental assistant for many years. She then went back to school for library science and graduated from Mesa Community College. Gaye then became the librarian at Round Valley High School in Eagar, Arizona. All the teenagers loved her and teased her by calling her Aunt Gaye!
Gaye had a gift and love of family history and flower gardening. She was happiest sitting out in her yard pulling weeds. Everyone loved to have her come over to pull their weeds and save their flowers! Her life was filled with family and friends, serving and taking care of others, and causing mischief unexpectedly. No one cheered for her children and grandchildren more than she did with her “Woop, woop, woop!” She loved to travel and enjoyed many out-of-the-country trips with her family.
Gaye was preceded in death by her husband, Silas, who passed away in 2012, her parents and her sister, Jacqueline.
Left to cherish her memory are her four children, Twila (Brent) Ray, Silas Treck (Tami) Norton, Tyson (Cassie) Norton, Tawni (DeWy) DeWitt, 20 grandchildren, 24 and-a-half great-grandchildren and brother, Brooks (Gayle) Leonard.
A funeral service will be held Friday, January 20, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Amity chapel, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow the services at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Gaye’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
