Gayle Condie

Gayle DeAnn Smith Condie, passed away, Saturday, August 21, 2021, while on hospice at the Beehive House in Eagar. She was born to Wendell Hyrum Smith and Wavel Keller Smith on August 29, 1944 in San Francisco, California.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Springerville building, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment will follow the funeral services at the Eagar Cemetery. A Zoom broadcast will be available.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Gayle’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.