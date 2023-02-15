ST. GEORGE, UTAH — Gayle Arnold Perkins passed away at his home in St. George, Utah, on February 12, 2023 with his youngest son, Luther, by his side. His sweetheart of 62 years, Velma Ruth Lewis, preceded him in death by 50 days, proving once and for all she couldn't be without him.
Gayle was born on December 4, 1934, in his beloved Taylor, Arizona to Brigham Dewey Perkins and Maudie Margaret Jackson. Gayle was born the second child of six children, Beverly, Dorothy Ann (who died in infancy), Kathy, Jack and sue. Gayle is preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, his wife and grandson Steven Kade.
Gayle is survived by his children, Janina Perkins, Tracy Perkins, Shelley Sulu and Luther Perkins.
Gayle was proud to be a farm boy from Taylor, Arizona; to Gayle, Taylor was and is heaven. For the last seven days of his life, he was in Taylor every day, going from one family member's home to the next, and many others: Aunt Marge’s to Larry, Murn and Ed Muder's places in Shumway. He repeatedly told me to take him to his room upstairs to his bed. He was referring to the bedroom in his childhood rock home on Main Street. He described exactly who was there and what each house looked like. He relived a memory about a team of mules he and Paul Duncan were bringing back from Shumway, where he attended a one-room school. It started hailing. So, they got under the wagon and waited it out. He would say, "The hail took the hide right off those mules’ ears. If those damn mules would have pitched a runaway, we would have been in trouble."
Gayle spent his professional life employed by the State of Arizona; however, he worked so he could farm; it was his passion. His gardens and farm always had maximum yields and were maintained impeccably. He loved animals and his dogs were his life; his grandchildren often said "when we die and come back to life,” we want to be one of grandpa's dogs. Dad loved the cowboy life; he was on the inaugural Hashknife Sheriff’s Posse-Pony Express ride from Holbrook, Arizona to Scottsdale, Arizona. He was the only rider alive that made the inaugural ride and the 50th anniversary ride. You would find him glued to the livestock report, the cowboy channel and the PBR!
Dad loved a simple life; mom loved the cold-water creek and Costco life. Their love could not be divided; they were fiercely loyal to each other. Mom's last words were, "You take care of your father and make sure he has the best life can offer."
Gayle’s funeral will be held at the Pine View Mortuary in St. George, Utah, at 10 a.m., with a family viewing starting at 9 a.m. Dad will be buried next to mom in Santa Clara, Utah.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, (435) 986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.
