ST. GEORGE, UTAH — Gayle Arnold Perkins passed away at his home in St. George, Utah, on February 12, 2023 with his youngest son, Luther, by his side. His sweetheart of 62 years, Velma Ruth Lewis, preceded him in death by 50 days, proving once and for all she couldn't be without him.

Gayle was born on December 4, 1934, in his beloved Taylor, Arizona to Brigham Dewey Perkins and Maudie Margaret Jackson. Gayle was born the second child of six children, Beverly, Dorothy Ann (who died in infancy), Kathy, Jack and sue. Gayle is preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, his wife and grandson Steven Kade.

