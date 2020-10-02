Genevieve Stephenson went to be with the Lord on September 29, 2020, at her home in Snowflake, Arizona, after a long battle of illness. Genevieve was born December 16, 1933, in Globe, Arizona, to Mr. Cole and Mamie Holmes.
She was bus driver for Snowflake Schools from 1996 to 2006. She was married to Donald Stephenson for 42 years.
Genevieve was survived by her sons, Don, Robert, and Jeff; daughter-in-law, Carrie, five grandchildren, Lorie, Debbie, Niki, Jon, Brian and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill; sister, Virginia; husband, Donald Stephenson, and son, Ronald Stephenson.
Arrangements handled by Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor.
To share condolences with the family, visit: silvercreekmortuary.net.
