George Acosta

George Dee Acosta died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home in Pinetop, following a lengthy illness. He had just turned 75 years old. George was born Saturday, March 10, 1945, in Childress, Texas to the late Dee and Julia Carol (Garrison) Acosta.
Following his high school graduation, George enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served honorably for 20 years and retired as a master sergeant. Following his retirement from the Air Force, George began working for Navapache Electric, where he continued working for 24 years. He was a hard worker throughout his life and was well liked by his co-workers.
George was married to his "forever sweetheart," Vermel Sue Dobkins, for 52 years at the time of her death in Sept. 2016. He missed her greatly. His family finds comfort in knowing that they have been reunited again.
George Dee Acosta is survived by his son, John Acosta; daughter Deanna Ramsey; sister Donna Lovelady; brother Paul (Sara Jane) Acosta; granddaughter Josie Layton; three great-grandchildren: Easton, Daisey and Madilynn Layne.
Along with his parents and wife, George was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Laurel Acosta.
His family will mourn his passing privately and are grateful to their extended family and friends for the countless prayers offered up in their behalf.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.