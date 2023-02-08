George Lewis Herman passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28th, 2023.
He was born on October 14, 1943 in Jerome, Arizona to Joseph and Georgia May (Boyle) Herman. He grew up in the Pinetop-Lakeside and McNary, Arizona area with his four sisters Sandra Nurkka, Jo Katherine Morgan (John), Peggy Torres, Michele Richardson; and his brother, Jerry Herman.
He attended McNary schools and excelled in all sports, especially football.
Upon graduation from McNary High School he received a full-ride football scholarship to Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. He was a star football player all four years while also receiving his Bachelors degree in police science.
After graduating from NAU he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played one year. He was known to say, "I’m a big guy and I can play a good game, but those guys were BIGGER than me!"
George then started his Arizona Department of Corrections career. Beginning in 1969 as a correctional officer, then moving up the ranks, he held many positions; parole officer, correctional program supervisor for foster care, Assistant Director of Youth Services, then becoming deputy warden and warden at various prisons throughout Arizona, including Perryville, Tucson, Ft. Grant, Douglas, Winslow and Eyman in Florence. He was Northern Region Prison Operations Director, supervising all northern prisons in Arizona at the time of his retirement in 2003.
Football was always in his blood, and from about 1973 to 1980, George coached Pop Warner football. He was the president of the Tempe Marcos De Niza Pop Warner Association. In 1978 he coached the Steamers to a state championship.
After retiring from Arizona Department of Corrections, he spent time with friends and family traveling on his Harley-Davidson and always had a "project" where he could use his skills building room additions, porches or anything you could ask him to build.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Sharon Stokes.
George is survived by his wife, Susan; his sons Greg Herman (Kristi), Brad Herman, Bill Kakar (Robin), Kyle Kakar (Casey); and by his grandchildren, Logan, Avery, Elliot, Kamryn and Colbie.
