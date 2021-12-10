George Edward “Sidney” Howard, 72, of Clay Springs, Arizona, joined his Heavenly Father November 27, 2021. He was born in Snowflake, Arizona August 12, 1949, to Audrey Fay Boring.
He lived in Mesa but spent his summers in Snowflake with his Papa Dutch, selling produce door to door throughout the White Mountains. He graduated from Snowflake High School in 1967. He began his career at the Snowflake Papermill, where he spent the next 44 years mastering his craft. He married the love of his life, Anna Lee Kuhn on Oct. 21, 1978. They raised five children together. Sid was a devoted father that spent time coaching tee ball and little league. He supported his children in all they participated in. Sid continued his supportive spirit as he became a grandfather and traveled countless hours to support his grandkids’ activities. Sid was a lifelong learner and a man of great service to his community. He taught hunter safety for many years. He had a lifelong passion for fire service! He helped to develop the Clay Springs/Pinedale volunteer fire department and was an instructor for many years. During his career he was an EMT, a firefighter and chief. He proudly served his community for 20+ years.
He is survived by his wife Anna Lee Howard, his five children Julia Hillard, George Howard, Frankie Howard (Chris), Charles Howard (Lana) and Sam Howard, his ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed!
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Clay Springs Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 515 Hwy 260, in Clay Springs, with a visitation 1 hour prior. Burial will follow at the Clay Springs Cemetery. Zoom Meeting ID: 980 0038 0476 Passcode: 966274
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
