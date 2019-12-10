George McAlpin

George R. McAlpin, 95, entered into rest Dec. 3, 2019, at the age of 95 years. He was born March 17, 1924, at the family farm north of Gravity, Iowa, the son of Virgil and Marie (McClelland) McAlpin.
He graduated from high school in 1948 and attended Iowa State University Pre-Med curriculum until entering the Army Air Force and graduated from Lawson General Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia as a surgical technician. He served in the European theater with the eighth Air Force. He worked in an England station hospital as medical Corpsman with a crash crew and received five battle stars. He returned to the states and operated the physical therapy clinic at the military station hospital Laredo, Texas until being discharged.
George worked for Barry Seed Company in Clarinda, Iowa, in the seed analysis department until entering Northern Illinois College of optometry in Chicago, Illinois. Upon graduation he received an OD degree (optometric Doctor.) He also attended courses at the Midwest school of optics in Chicago. He opened an optometric practice in Corning, Iowa in 1949.
George was recalled to military service during the Korean War and headed the eye clinic at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas station hospital and military prison as a first lieutenant and served as a member of the military court martial board. He returned to the optometric practice in Corning, Iowa and retired after 45 years. He owned and operated Corning Apartment and Storage for many years.
George was a pilot with private, commercial and instrumental licenses. He was married to Joan Allan (Stecker) of Manitowoc, Wisconsin and divorced.
Survived by his children, Robert McAlpin (commercial pilot in Arizona), Richard McAlpin (Optometric Doctor) in Waterloo, Iowa and Jodie Knox (RN) of North Carolina; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
He was a member of the Adams Community Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Club, American legion, VFW, Masonic Lodge, Royal Arch Lodge, Shrine club and area coordinator for many years with the Za Ga Zig Shrine Center in Altoona, Iowa. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Johnny Carson birthplace society in the past years. George also developed a 120 tree Apple and fruit orchard and became interested in wine making, thus held an interest in Corning Vineyard and winery.
Our heavenly Father, please welcome a great father and grandfather into your kingdom. A man that has left nothing but good memories in the people he loved and that loved him. He was a great role model and will live on in all of our hearts as a great man. In Jesus name, Amen. He will be missed.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
