George Salyers

Butch was born on Aug. 24, 1950 to George Edward Salyers and Mary Alice Salyers in Middletown, Ohio. He died Fri., April 24, 2020, in Litchfield Park, Arizona.
When Butch was 10 years old, his family moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he attended Maryvale High School, with his younger brothers, Mike and Rick. He grew up playing baseball in men’s softball leagues for over 30 years, winning the men’s slow-pitched softball world series. He spent many weekends playing in tournaments, earning a spot in a commercial while hitting a home run. Butch was introduced into the world of weights by his Uncle Jimmy when he was 13 years old. From then on, he was hooked on weight lifting. No matter where Butch called home, you could always find a fully stocked weight room and loved to share his passion with others. He trained several family members and friends. He also had a love for good old coca-cola. Before, during and after a workout, you could always find Butch with an iced cold coke.
Butch served Honorably in the United States Marine Corps Reserves from 1968-1974. He achieved the rank of Corporal. Butch worked in the construction industry, beginning at Empire Block at the young age of 18 in 1968. He also worked at Western Block and Master Block. If there was ever a construction project, Butch was always there to lend a hand. He knew how to work hard.
Butch became a father to his loving daughter, Valerie Jo, on Oct. 16, 1971. He was her biggest fan and loved watching her play softball, soccer and basketball. He would always coach Valerie from the stands. He met the love of his life, Judy Willis playing softball. They were married on July 19, 1986. Together, Butch and Judy created a home in a few places, including Phoenix, Goodyear, Prescott and Litchfield Park. They enjoyed traveling and attended several Mr. Olympia and Strong Man competitions. Butch’s love for baseball led him to watch many baseball games, while traveling the country to as many baseball stadiums as he could. Butch hung up his softball glove when his granddaughter Amanda was born in 1994. He didn’t want to miss any weekends as a grandpa. Butch was truly a gentle giant with a beard. He loved his family. He attended every game, rodeo, graduation, wedding and special event for his nieces and nephews.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents George and Mary, his father-in-law (Jim), mother-in-law (Velma).
He is survived by his wife Judy, daughter Valerie (Mike), granddaughter Amanda (Brent), great-granddaughter (Melanie), brother Mike (Linda), brother Rick (Sue) and the entire Salyers and Willis families.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
