George “Sonny” Vain Snyder, also known to many as “Uncle Sonny”, 89, died peacefully at his home in Luna, New Mexico, with his sweet wife Lillie and niece Ale by his side, on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. He was born Jan. 27, 1930, in Luna to Clara Mangum and Vain George Snyder, the youngest of five children.
George grew up in Luna and attended school in Reserve, New Mexico, where he graduated in 1948. Shortly after graduating, he was called to serve in the Southern States Mission as a full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Upon his return from the Southern states, he found the love of his life, Lillie Fuentes. They were married Aug. 3, 1952, and sealed in the Mesa Temple that same year.
George and Lillie resided in Luna until he took a job with El Paso Natural Gas Company in 1955 and moved to the Four Corners area, finally settling in Bloomfield, New Mexico. While living in Bloomfield, George served as Scoutmaster for several years and served as a counselor in the bishopric twice. After 30 years, George retired from El Paso Natural Gas Company in 1986. He and Lillie were able to sell their home in Bloomfield and move back to Luna in 1987.
George and Lillie decided that they would serve the Lord by going on a mission in 1987. They were assigned to serve 18 months in the Bristol/Cornwall England Mission.When they returned, George started working for the Forest Service and was also called to be Bishop of the Luna Ward. In 1997 George and Lillie returned to the mission field where they served as Zone Leaders in the Salt Lake City Family History Mission for 18 months.
George loved camping, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed going on joy rides and having picnics with his family. His hobbies were whittling, photography, gardening and writing in his journals. He loved dancing with Lillie and talking with his grandchildren about how they met and his love for her.
George is survived by his loving wife, Lillie Mae; children, Carlton (Melanie) Snyder, Linden (Jeannee) Snyder, Melody (Darrell) Dayley, Lorraine Snyder-Hiser; grandchildren; Clara Snyder, Carla (Lucas) Engstrom, Mechelle (John) Bierman, Marc (Meg) Snyder, Brant (Nadine) Snyder, Brianne (David) Byerly, Alisha (Tommy) Hunsaker, Elyla (Michael) Mattice, Shanna (Collin) Draper, Kelee (Milo) Jury, Leisyl Snyder, Tierra Snyder, Marnie (Trebor) Evans, Sean Kiester, Lillie Nicole (Randy) McCormick, Natalia Burns, Kameron Hiser, Makayla Hiser, Trent (Brandi) Burns, Derinda Burns, 27 great grandchildren, many wonderful nieces and nephews and one sister Jane Grey.
George was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Olive and Barbara, brother, William Allen and daughter, Sheree.
A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov 14, at Burnham Mortuary in Eagar. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Luna, New Mexico building, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Luna Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for George’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements.
