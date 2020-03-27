Surrounded by family, "Sweet" Georgia Brown went to sleep in Jesus' arms March 14, 2020, just one day before her 96th birthday. She was born March 15, 1924 in St. Louis, Missouri to Edward and Louella Frase. She was later joined by her sisters Theodora and Margaret and together they grew up in Salisbury, Maryland. Georgia's biggest love and pastime was playing ball which she played all through her childhood, school days, and into adulthood. She coached basketball as an adult and was always on a team playing basketball, softball, volleyball, or bowling. The last time she played volleyball was when she was 68 years old, just before her first hip replacement. She did very well in school, graduating from high school and beginning college when she was just 16 years old. At 17, when WWII broke out, Georgia had to quit college, where she was studying to be a teacher, and went to work for the war effort.
Georgia married Howard Pate on July 13, 1945 in Iowa and set up home in Lane, South Dakota. They moved to Phoenix, in 1953 where they owned the Papagayo Mexican Restaurant. She later married Ray Brown on June 30, 1958 where they owned and operated Brown Mexican Adobe and Bell Mattress Company from 1958-1985. They lived in Scottsdale until moving to Linden, Arizona in 1986 where she planned to retire. Instead, at the age of 62, she was part of the first class to complete the CNA program at Northland Pioneer College in Show Low and began to work as a certified nursing assistant providing private care.
Georgia was an active member of the Show Low Seventh-Day Adventist church where she was honored to hold the office of Head Deaconess for many years. She also belonged to the local Red Hat Society.
Her family was her biggest joy and the unconditional love she demonstrated was beyond measure and she will forever be missed. She is survived by her seven daughters, Pat (Clyde, deceased) James, Barbara (Kim) Bannister, Marsha (Dick) Fetzer, Peggy (Shawn) Donaldson, Bonni (Glenn) Polyak, Karen Cummings and Barbara Mayes. Her legacy will live on in her 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. In addition to their daughters, Ray and Georgia also fostered six teen-age boys. Georgia was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ray Brown; her parents and both sisters.
A memorial service to celebrate the beautiful life of Georgia will be held at a later date (when the Covid-19 virus restrictions allow).
In lieu of flowers, Georgia asked that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Owens Livingston Mortuary – White Mountain Chapel of Show Low is handling the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to sign the guest book or to send private condolences, visit website at owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.