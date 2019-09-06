Gerald Lee Bishop entered the presence of the Lord Aug. 20, 2019. He was born June 23, 1936, in Syracuse, New York to Charles and Dorothy Bishop
He was a longtime and appreciative resident of Pinetop-Lakeside. Gerry earned a bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees. He taught in the Blue Ridge School District for 25 years. Gerry was a natural athlete who participated in rodeo events beginning in college and continuing until he won all-around champion in 1974. He was a part of the National Ski Patrol at Sunrise, and competed in local bicycle, horseback, and running events.
Gerry and his wife Nadine hosted backyard Bible clubs, taught Sunday School, were camp counselors, VBS leaders, and mentored youth through Teen Advance. Throughout their lives together they were short term missionaries, and evangelists. They held a Bible class every week for the residents of Solterra and Haven of Lakeside for many years.
Gerry is survived by his daughter, Molly Allen; stepdaughter Rhonda Gross; grandchildren: Eddie, Alex, Grace, Mark Alan, Diana, Delphia, Magan, Kyle, Brian Jr., Jeffery and Stephen; and many great-grandchildren and hundreds of spiritual children and students that Gerry taught through-out his life.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Calvary Chapel of the White Mountains. To offer a remembrance for Gerry, donations are suggested to Sheri Johnson Medical Fund Project Inc. c/o Helping Hands Ministries Inc. Attn: Michelle York, 125 Main Street, PO Box 337, Tallulah Falls, GA 30573 ph:706-754-6884 Michelle@hhmin.org
