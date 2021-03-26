Gerald Magoon

Surprise, AZ – Lover of women, horses, cowboy boots and hats, hunting and everything red, white and blue, Gerald “Jerry” William Magoon, 85, passed away on March 16, 2021. He was born on January 21, 1936 in Fredrick, SD. In 1943 the family moved to Miami, AZ where he spent his youth. Yearning for adventure, he entered the USAF in 1954 and at the end of his 4 years decided to attend college. He enrolled at Palo Verde College then completed his BS in Criminal Justice at NAU. With his degree in hand he re-enlisted with the USAF in the field of Law Enforcement. For the next 16 years he served his country all over the world including a tour of duty in Vietnam. He retired from the AF as a Major in 1978 only to begin another career running the Law Enforcement Program at PUHS, Metro Tech.
Jerry enjoyed organizing posse rides, riding his horse, fishing and going camping. Fishing trips to Alaska and Cabo San Lucas were his favorite vacation spots. He was a huge sports fan, during football season his living room always had at least 2 to 3 TV’s going at the same time. He was a member of the Show Low Elks, VFW, American Legion and the DAV; places where everybody knew his name. Jerry had a commanding presence and was always the life of the party with a good story or joke to share. He was also an avid John Wayne fan. Jerry was independent and proud, sometimes a little head strong, but lovable all the same. He will forever be in the hearts of his daughters, Christine, Denise and Diane.
Preceding him in death was his father Earl Magoon, mother Dorothy Swinney and younger brother Ronnie Magoon. He is survived by his wife Patricia Magoon, 3 daughters, Christine Gough, Denise Fyffe and Diane Padron, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and stepsons Mark and David. Burial will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona with military honors.
Yippee-ki-yay Cowboy, you’ll be terribly missed, feistiness and all.
