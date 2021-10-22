Gerald Arlan Mead, 85, went home to Jesus October 06, 2021 in Rheinfelden, Germany. Gerald was born May 10, 1936, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he grew up.
As a young boy Gerald lived with a friend of the family, in Duluth, Mn., for a short time. Later his mother remarried and the family moved to Rice, Mn. He joined the Marine Corp as a young man of 17 in 1954, at the end of the Korean War, and spent time in Japan and stateside at Camp Pendelton, California. He received an honorable discharge in 1956 and returned to Minnesota. He met the love of his life, Dorene Frances, and on Aug. 27, 1958 the two were married at Annunciation Catholic Church of Mayhew Lake, Mn.. They eventually moved to Mpls. where Gerald attended Dunwoody Institute, worked as a Tool & Die maker, attended Refrigeration School, and made a comfortable home for his wife and 3 daughters. Gerald’s work took them to Chandler, Az. in 1985, and in 1992 they relocated to the White Mountains, where Gerald lived until the death of his wife in 2013. He then moved with his daughter and son-in-law to Rheinfelden, Germany where he lived until his death.
Gerald gave of himself to his family and friends, adoring his wife above all. He was a proud father and grandfather, and did all he could to provide for his family even working 3 jobs at different times throughout his life to provide for them. He enjoyed dancing and would take his wife out every Saturday night, dancing every dance. He was proud to call himself a Marine and was very involved in the VFW until moving to Arizona. He joined the Knights of Columbus in the late 90’s and was an officer in the 4th degree Knights. He traveled to many German towns in his last 7 years living in Germany, as well as a 3 month trip back to the states including a 1 month trip to Hawaii to visit a fellow Marine.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorene Frances, brothers Harley and Leroy, his parents and two son-in-laws Randall and Michael. Gerald is survived by his daughters Juliane Marie Thieme (Georg) of Germany; Jessica Ann Mead of ShowLow; Jacquelyn Ann Patterson of Tennessee; his grandchildren Marie Elizabeth Kistler, Mary Frances Kistler, Gerald Paul Campbell, Jennifer Ann Aranda, and Kyle Richard Patterson; an unborn great grandson; his brothers David (Arlene), Mike (Deb) and sister Joanne; many nieces and nephews, as well as many “adopted“ children and families.
Gerald lived a faith inspired, spiritual and happy life. We are all blessed and honored to have had him here on earth for this time and to call him Father, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and Friend. We will be together again in eternity some day.
And the dust returns to the Earth as it was…and the Spirit returns to God who gave it. Ecclesiastes 12:7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.