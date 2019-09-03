Gerald Pearce died Aug. 27, 2019, in Casa Grande, from complications after heart surgery. He was born Feb. 18, 1946, to Lowell Rogers and Mary Louise Allen Pearce.
Gerald had a passion for cars like no other person could and he loved anything to do with cars. Whether it be painting them or tinkering with the engines and then taking them to car shows. He loved being with family especially his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved his Savior and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved watching a good D-Backs game, and along with that a jokester that lived every day like it was his last. He was always telling his family: "Boy it's a great day to be alive!" He was loved by many and will be missed tremendously.
Gerald was married to Jolene Marie Poteet Pearce. He had nine children, two have preceded him in death, Candith Pearce and Monti Pearce.
He is survived by his children: (mother Deborah Gail Aul), Christi (Bill) Solomon, Angi Davis (Chris) and Tony (Nicole), (mother: Cindy Jordan Pearce) Payge, Mary Margaret, Zoie, and Brodie; 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; siblings Lowell (Margo Turley), Donette (Carl) Kent, Pamela (Robert) Derrick, Jack (Lorena Nichols), Dean "Pete" Laverl (Cindy Campbell), Rick (Colette Ashcroft) and Glenna (Vance) Plumb.
A visitation was held Friday, Aug. 30, at Silver Creek Mortuary Chapel in Taylor, with a viewing Saturday, Aug. 31. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Centennial Stake Center, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Snowflake.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To send condolences to the Pearce family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
