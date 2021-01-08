Gerald Stallings

Gerald Glen Stallings went home to Jesus and his wife, Judith Stallings, on Nov. 18, 2020, at age 86.
Gerald was born on August 15, 1934 to Zola Stradling and Glen Stallings in Bluewater, New Mexico and was the oldest of 5 children. Gerald was a loving father, grandfather, brother and husband. He raised his two children, Lanay Stallings, age 51, and Jerry Stallings, age 54, with love and devotion. He had seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Gerald was the successful owner of Stalco Sales and Service in Taylor, Arizona, and was known for his never-ending jokes. His family is eternally grateful for the love and sacrifices he made for them. Gerald was the kindest, most giving man, and he will be sorely missed.
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book
