Gerald Wiltbank

Gerald Allen Wiltbank, son of Jack Cleveland and Helen Adelia Hutton Wiltbank, was born in Dallas, Texas, on February 5, 1952 and grew up in Greer with his sister, Lynn Hopson of Grants Pass, Oregon; and brother, William DeWayne Wiltbank of Eagar.
Jerry graduated as an honor student from Round Valley High School in 1970. He is remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor, as the drummer in the local band and as an outstanding basketball guard that set a record, making 42 points; prior to the three-point basket, his senior year at RVHS. After graduating from high school, Jerry moved to Phoenix where he attended Arizona State University and worked as a landscaper, only to return to Eagar several years later.
Jerry started his own TV, VCR and microwave repair service after getting a degree in technology in 1984. He had a disabling stroke at the age of 46 which led to kidney failure four years later. In November or 2000 Jerry was headed home from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix with a new kidney, donated by his brother, Wayne. With a new lease on life, Jerry was determined to further his education as a computer tech, graduating with honors from Northland Pioneer College, post stroke and kidney replacement, with his Associate of Science degree in Computer Science. NPC hired him after graduation as a Data Communication Tech, where he worked until his retirement in 2016 as he began a heroic fight with Squamous Cell Carcinoma cancer. A fighter he was! After being on hospice for two years, Jerry surprised us all with diagnosis of “cancer free!" Family and friends referred to it as “amazing;” the doctors as “miraculous.”
As Jerry began regaining his health and strength, he accompanied his youngest son, Ian, in relocating to Show Low which remained his home until his sudden and unexpected death on May 1, two years post-cancer. Jerry was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jerry is survived by his siblings, Lynn Hopson and Wayne Wiltbank, sons, Brian Lee (LouAnne) Wiltbank of Youngtown; Joel Stephen Wiltbank of Medford, Oregon; Aaron Allen Wiltbank of Eagar; Ian Grant Wiltbank of Show Low; four grandchildren, Jamie Lee, Christian Bradlee, Julian McIntyre and Lydia Paige.
Eight years ago Jerry attended a reunion in New Mexico where family members from his natural family reconnected or met after 53 years of separation. Again he made a hit with his quick wit and humor. So Jerry is also survived by his natural mother, Charlcie Farr, brothers Larry Helton of Texarkana, Arkansas, Dan Mustain of Sugarland, Texas, Scott Hefflin of Muskogee, Oklahoma, and sisters Pamela MacFarlane of West Point, Utah, and Susan Boyett of Forney, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Jerry’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements.
