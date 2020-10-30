Geraldene Buckley

Geraldene “Gerri” Buckley, age 68, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 In Flagstaff Arizona. Gerri was born on September 16, 1952 in Snowflake, Arizona to Richard and Mae (Malone) DeSpain.
Gerri moved to Joseph City in 1993 where she married Donald Buckley and became stepmom to his 6 children. Gerri enjoyed working at Joseph City School District as a cafeteria cashier and an athletic ticket taker where she loved taking money and harassing people with her good humor. She loved reading, watching home improvement and cooking channels, crafting, scrapbooking, and going camping and fishing with the kids and grandkids (where she would sit in the truck and read.) She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she held many callings throughout her life.
Gerri is survived by her 6 step children; Adam (Janeille), Wayne (Melissa), Jeremy (Shealyn), Sheri, Dawn, and David “Russell”; her sister, Joyce Bradley; brother, Richard “Rick” DeSpain; grandchildren, Kendrick (Morgan), Alyssa, Bryndon, Avery, Brett, Brady, Jaggar, Elizabeth, Ryan, Drew, Dawson, Dylan, Maison, Bryce, Richard, Karina, Izabella, Naevia, Demitrius, Clint, Blu, Rancen, and Clyde; sisters-in-law, Roxanne Edmonson (Kenneth), and Tina Koonce (Bryan); as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Buckley; parents, Richard and Mae (Malone) DeSpain; siblings, Patricia “Pat” Hopper, and Jala Allen; mother-in-law, Betty Lou (Hart) Buckley; and father-in-law, John Ross Buckley.
A Graveside service will be held on Monday, November 2, 202 at 11:00 A.M. at the R.V. “Mike” Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake, Arizona
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary ~ Holbrook.
