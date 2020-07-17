Geraldine Baylish went to be with Lord on July 02, 2020 after a long battle of illness.
Geraldine was born on July 29, 1962 to Nelma Kane-Burnette and Jerry Burnette Sr. She grew up in McNary, Arizona, married to the late Marlin Baylish, attended Haskell College, believed in the Lord, loved to draw and color, loved working with kids at the school. She was a nice lady to all and could get a smile out of a stranger. She loved all her grandkids! She was humble and a loving lady who helped anyone in need. Loved her four daughters and was always there for them. She will be deeply missed!
Geraldine is survived by her father, Jerry Burnette Sr; brothers, Jerry Burnette Jr & Garold Burnette; sisters, Peggy, Norma Burnette, Bernadine Charley, Melody Lupe; four daughters, Kimberly Holden, Nicole Holden, Marlinda Baylish, Gerilyn Baylish-Quintero; 13 grandkids, many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nelma Kane-Burnette; brother, Garold Lee Burnette; husband, Marlin Baylish; grandson, West Quintero III
A public viewing will be Monday, July 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary, 440 E White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop, Arizona.
Graveside service on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 12p.m. at Ponderosa Pines, McNary, Arizona.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
To share condolences with the Baylish family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
