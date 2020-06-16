Gibson Cheney Sr. entered eternal rest on Wednesday, June 10, in Mesa. He was born in Fort Ridge, Arizona on July 25, 1948. He built his life and family on the White Mountain Apache Reservation and made his home in the Rainbow City community of Whiteriver.
Gibson was a man of many trades and served with the White Mountain Apache Police Department and the Fort Apache Timber Company. He was also a man of many nicknames, from Grandpa to Piggy to Pedee. Most notable was what his wife Jolene called him, “Honey.” They were blessed with 50 years together, and he joined her in heaven four years after her passing - how sweet of a reunion that must have been.
He is survived by his children: Gilson Cheney, Kathleen “Ann” Kasey (Michael Kasey), Gibson “Stink” Cheney Sr (Loretta Cheney), Jolene “Girly” Cheney, Gideon Cheney, Gilbert Cheney, Gallason Cheney, Keursha Cheney, Sheena Cheney, and Easton “Bear” Kasey; his siblings: Rustin Cheney Sr (Vangie Cheney), Pearl Cheney, Robinson “Bob” Cheney Sr, Lloyd Cheney Sr (Maria Cheney), Floyd Cheney Sr; his sisters-in-law: Esther Wycliffe and Miranda Cheney; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jolene Cheney; five children, parents Rustin and Angela Cheney Sr, and his siblings and in-laws; Catherine Naranjo, Starling Cheney Sr, Rhoda J Cheney, Jefferson Cheney Sr, Margie Cheney, Wilbert Naranjo, and Anamencia “Mash” Tortice.
He will be laid to rest, with his wife, at the Crocker Family Plot on River Road in Whiteriver on Friday, June 19 at 9 a.m.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
