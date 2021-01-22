Gilbert Gallegos, 84, passed away peacefully on Jan. 11, 2021, at his home in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born August 18, 1936, in McNary, Arizona, son of Ted and Gabie Gallegos.
Gilbert graduated from Holbrook High School and was a member of the Class of 1955. Following graduation, he went on to attend barber school. He married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Frances Chavez Gallegos. They celebrated 63 years of marriage this past June. Gilbert was self-employed, owning many businesses. He will be remembered most as the owner of the EL Rancho Restaurant in Holbrook, Arizona where he worked alongside his wife Frances for over 62 years.
Gilbert enjoyed golfing, hunting, boating and traveling. He mostly loved spending his time with his family and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and two brothers. Surviving in addition to his wife Frances Gallegos, is his son Derek Gallegos (Alisa) of Snowflake; daughters, Melicia Thompson of Holbrook and Marci Bischoff (Brent) of Gallup, New Mexico; four grandchildren, Gilbert Gallegos, Mercedes Bischoff, MaKenzi Thompson, and Camille Bischoff; five great-grandchildren, Jesiee, Jayce, and Jordann Gardner, and Bella and Emma Pawlik; and one sister, Florence Trujillo.
Services were held in Holbrook at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Jan. 19, 2021, at 10 am.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary, Holbrook.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
