Gilbert White of Cibecue, Arizona passed away on February 3, 2021 in Chandler, Arizona. He was 68. Gilbert was born on July 2, 1952 in Cibecue to his parents, Paul and Anita (Davis) White.
Gilbert was a true “Cowboy.” He loved his horses and being in the cornfields. An avid outdoorsman he loved to hunt, fish and woodcutting. He worked for FATCO as a sawyer for over 35+ years in Cibecue.
Gilbert found most joy being with his family. He loved to spoil his grandkids and great-grandkids. He will be deeply missed by all those whom he dearly loved.
He is survived by his companion of over 48 years, Azlie Lupe; children, Dewayne (Cheryl) White; grandchildren he raised, Waynelle (Blaine) White and Tarik (Kyliegh) White; grandkids, Thomas, Dominic, Aaliyah and Jasmine; great-grandkids, Kitai, Miliana and Treon; 4 Goddaughters; 1 Godson; sister, Hilda White and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
A viewing will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Owens Livingston Mortuary, Show Low. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 P.M. at the Lupe Family Plot in Cibecue.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
