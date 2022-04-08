Gina Maria Willis, 53, of Taylor, Arizona unexpectedly passed away April 1, 2022, in Showlow, Arizona. Gina was born in Winslow, Arizona to parents, Eddie and Patricia (Saiz) Hutchins.
Gina was raised in Snowflake, Arizona and attended grades K-12, ultimately becoming a Snowflake High School graduate. She furthered her education by completing the CNA and Cosmetology programs through Northland Pioneer College. She spent time working in healthcare, dentistry and as a nail technician.
Along with her mother and sister, Gina spent many years running and teaching at Carousel Pre School and Daycare.
Always a friend and never a stranger, Gina was loved by all who crossed her path. Not only did her smile light up a room, but so did her spirit. She was well known and loved in her community and helped any and all who needed it. She did and experienced many things, but always said her greatest joy in life was that of mom and grandma.
She is survived by her husband, Trever; children, Steven (Shantel) Hutchins, Shannon (Tess) Willis, Shane (Jordan) Willis and Shad (Taylor) Willis; 8 grandchildren; father, Eddie Hutchins; brothers, Mike (Shannon) Hutchins and Mark (Janine) Hutchins and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Hutchins and sister, Michelle Hutchins.
The viewing and visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00p.m., Sunday, April 10,2022 at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 84 E. 19th S, Snowflake. Following the viewing, the recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held 5:30p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church, 1655 S. Mainstreet, Snowflake. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at the church with a viewing one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow in the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
