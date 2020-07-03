Glen Beecroft

Glen A. Beecroft, 82, passed away unexpectedly on June 24, in his home in Taylor.
Glen is survived by his wife, Delna Margaret McClellan Beecroft; his children, Karla Beecroft, Lisa (Lloyd) Wilkins, Gayle Beecroft, Robin Leigh Beecroft, Danielle (Rich) Simon; and his brother Charles William "Bill" (Jo) Beecroft.
He was preceded in death by his sister Myrtle "June" (Ralph) Martineau; his brother Jack Turley (Marilyn) Beecroft; his sisters "Bette" Lee (Anthony C.) Whetten and Muriel "Lynette" (Horace "Doc" Owens); and his son, Jody Lane (Rachel) Beecroft.
He was born in Colonia Garcia, Chihuahua, Mexico on June 21, 1938, son of the late Albert Farnsworth Beecroft and Pauline Turley.
He graduated from Texas Western (UTEP) with a degree in Accounting. He also attended Brigham Young University with a baseball sports scholarship. On June 21, 1962 he married Delna, whom he met and fell in love with while attending BYU. From 1963 to 1976, he fathered five daughters and one son respectively, who were the most important part of his life.
Glen was a devoted father, community and religious leader. He served an LDS mission to the Andes and Chilean South American Mission from 1959-1962. He served as LDS Bishop to the El Paso, TX 4th Ward and was a High Counselor in the El Paso Stake. He also served as a Branch President to the Ysleta Branch in Fabens, TX. His community leadership services included serving as Member of White Mountainn Regional Development Corp. and Regional Athletic Director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Glen taught LDS Seminary in both California and Texas. He also loved serving as Mayor of Taylor. Aside from loving missionary work, he was a sports enthusiast and a huge fan of BYU athletics. Glen is locally well known for his home cooked Cajun turkeys and beef jerky. He enjoyed camping and the outdoors, teaching his children how to drive a stick shift, and loved throwing a baseball around with his son. He was extremely kind, hardworking and willing to serve. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
A viewing will be held Thursday, July 9, from 5 - 7 p.m. at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 84 E. 19th St., Snowflake, Arizona. A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, July 10, at 10 a.m. at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery, located at 400 Center St. in Taylor, Arizona.
