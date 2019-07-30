Glen Gardner

Glen Lazell Garnder, 72, of Lakeside, died July 24, 2019, in Snowflake. He was born in McNary and raised in Lakeside, surrounded by his close family whom he adored. Glen was the youngest child of Ralph H. and Helene (Fish) Gardner.
Glen was raised to be a hard worker by his parents. He often helped his father, brothers and family at their businesses including the Fish Sawmill, Page Ice Company and Page Steel.
From his musical mother, Glen inherited an ear for music. He would often burst into song and could sing hymns, country and popular music. In his later days, he would sing to the nurses at his care center. Upon hearing a recording of himself, he said, “that guy sure can sing!”
Glen married Carol Miller in 1969 and raised their family of five children in Lakeside.
He opened his own businesses, GLG Construction, Gardner Farms and Ironwood Underground. He was highly regarded as a contractor and skilled heavy equipment operator. He was instrumental in building the infrastructure of Pinetop-Lakeside and surrounding areas. He loved his friends and those he worked with. He thought of them as family and worked to create lasting relationships. He was generous and always willing to help anyone in need.
Glen took his own children to work when they were young and insisted that they work hard, develop honesty and integrity and be good providers. He loved his children and later his grandchildren. He would often say that they were best people on earth.
Glen held and faithfully served a variety of callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph H. and Helene (Fish) Gardner; sisters: Ida Mae Gardner, Pearl Penrod (Mazel), Nina Steel (Ernie) and Sherry Thomas (Larrie) and brother George Gardner (Marie).
He is survived by his brothers, Harvey (Darlene) and Dewayne (Janette); sons, Mark (Mindy), Jeffrey (Eleece), Greg (Kim), Kevin (Kelly) and daughter Amy Gardner. Glen has 15 beloved grandchildren: Alana (Chip), Melanie, Anthony, Elayne, Elizabeth, Ava, Isabelle, Yvonne, Ethan, Macey, Blake, Cassie, Hayden, Kolton, Kaylee and many nieces and nephews who have brought him a lifetime of joy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Lakeside Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1520 Church Lane in Lakeside with a viewing from 10- 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow in the Lakeside Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
