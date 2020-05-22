Glen Harrison

Glen Merle Harrison, age 88, son of Pearl E. Pollet and Guy Richmond Harrison, was called home on May 11, after a long and devastating battle with Alzheimer's/Dementia.
Glen was a longtime resident of Joseph City, where he met the love of his life at the age of 53, Annabelle, who was 38 years old at the time; love at first sight proven right. They were married on his birthday, February 16, 1984, joined by God, in the view of their children, Joanna, John, Jason and Tonya.
Glen will forever be remembered as an amazing and loving husband and father. But he was also an exceedingly hard worker. He retired from the Cholla Power Plant (APS) as a lube man, following 20 years of service.
Fondly, he'll forever be remembered by everyone who was blessed by his presence in their lives. His stories and life experiences will always influence those with whom he was close. His immeasurable strength and goodwill will be missed by his family and many friends.
Glen is survived by his wife and soulmate, Annabelle Harrison; his children: Joanna/Joseph Santos, John/Debra Harrison, Jason/Amy Harrison, and Tonya/Donald Williams; his grandchildren: Marylin Conner, Jonathon Harrison, Raven Harrison, Jakob Harrison, Donald Williams, Jacob Williams, Michael Williams, Michelle Williams, Brendan Harrison and 10 great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be arranged and announced in the near future where all of his friends and family may come to express their love and respect to this great man.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary - Holbrook.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
