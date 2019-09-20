Glen Johnson

Glen Ferris Johnson, 79, died Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019, in his sleep in Chandler. He was born Nov. 15, 1939, one of 10 children born to Anthony and Willa Mae Johnson in Lakeside.
Glen enjoyed working with his hands. He began his early career in Holbrook working as the Jr. High shop teacher. He then taught industrial trades at Aravaipa Junior College in Aravaipa and also served as Department Chair of Vocational faculty until he retired. Glen was a graduate of Arizona State University, where he earned a bachelor of arts degree. He earned a master's degree from Northern Arizona University in industrial arts minoring in vocational education and building trades. His teaching job and contractor’s license provided continual opportunities to build things. He enjoyed furniture making, home remodels and also designed and built many homes including his final home in Woodruff. Visiting with family, friends and neighbors was Glen’s favorite pastime. He was known to be a happy and fun person to be around.
Glen and Brenda raised their family of seven children in Oracle. As a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Glen enjoyed many years serving with the youth, scouting programs, and as bishop for six years in San Manuel. He derived a lot of joy and fulfillment in service to others. Glen leaves a legacy of love, service, and charity to his family and all those he interacted with.
Glen is survived by his children: Hope and Mark Mackelprang, Marsha and Brian Taylor, Mark Johnson and Liz Tucker, Steven Johnson, Kenny and Jennifer Johnson, Michael and Lana Johnson, and Janelle and Lou Scichilone; 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and his siblings Venla Lilly, Leslie Johnson, Louise McCleve and Dee Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Gardner Johnson; parents Anthony and Willa Mae Johnson; and siblings Janice Bowler, Leola Mendell, Fern Baldwin, June Goodman and Pat Fawcett.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Prior to the service all are welcome to a viewing at 9:15 a.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7791 Woodruff Rd in Woodruff.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Holbrook handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
