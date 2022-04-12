Glen R. Lintner was born to Albert Lintner and Mildred (Flor) on September 27, 1932, in Des Moines River Township, Murray County, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed at Faith (Grace) Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Glen attended Country School District 108 and later earned his GED in 1987. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 as a Military Policemen stationed California. On August 2, 1957, he married Arlene Vosberg in Westbrook and they had four children. Glen loved to play cards, go camping, work in the garden and he was well-known for his handyman projects.
Glen initially worked at the Deep Rock Service Station for George Lidtke, who guided Glen into bulk oil sales and delivery in both Westbrook and Walnut Grove. In 1967, Glen realized his dream of owning and operating his own business establishing Glen’s Gulf Service Station in Westbrook. Glen was deeply involved in the Westbrook community serving as a volunteer fireman and part-time policeman with active memberships in the American Legion and Lions Club. Glen & Arlene moved their business to Slayton in 1974. In 1986, they sold the Slayton business and moved to Arizona working as property managers. The most rewarding work for Glen was managing properties on the White Mountain Apache Indian Reservation where he developed an appreciation for Native American people and their culture. Glen and Arlene moved to Show Low, AZ, in 2007, and Arlene passed away in 2008. Glen worked in private security until November 2021, when he retired for medical reasons. Glen was blessed to be married to Donna Schiller from 2012 to 2021. Glen passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home in Show Low at the age of 89.
Glen is survived by his children: Daniel (Carri) Lintner of Glendale, AZ, Lucy Jackson of Apple Valley, MN, Jan Jeans of Rapid City, SD, and Beth (Ronald) Reinsma of Prior Lake, MN; and his siblings Jeanette (Fred) Lindahl of Mankato, MN, and Gloria Tighe of Yankton, SD. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Joshua (Michelle) Lintner, Camille Lintner, Derek Lintner, Joshua (Martha) Ackerman, Naomi Pommerer, Leah (John) Bellamy, James (Deana) Jeans, Mark (Melanie) Jeans, Danielle (Jeremy) Lewis, Joseph (Jennifer) Reinsma and Amanda Reinsma; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; and many nieces/nephews. He is proceeded in death by Arlene; his parents; his siblings Harris, Ronald, Audrey, Bertie, and Fay; and his granddaughter Cassandra Reinsma.
Funeral services for Glen will be held in Minnesota and will be announced at a later date.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To read the full obituary or send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
