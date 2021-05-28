Glenace Collier

Glenace Mineer Collier, 90, of Douglas, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in Sierra Vista. She was born January 31, 1931 in Springerville to Katherine Mae Waite and later adopted by Wallace J. Mineer.
In 1940 Glenace moved with her family to McNary where she finished her schooling and met many of her lifelong friends. She met Russell Willis while she was working in the McNary theater and they were married in the McNary Chapel in 1947. Three years later they moved into their new home in Pinetop where they raised their 3 children, Ray, Anita and Glenda.
Russell and Glenace divorced in 1967 and she moved to Show Low for work. For a time she took a job in Cibecue working for Mrs. Cooley in the trading post where she met and grew to love her Apache friends. Later, moving back to Show Low she met and married Rex Collier. Rex and Glenace then moved to Douglas where they spent the remainder of their lives. Glenace worked at several places in Douglas where she also made many good friends.
Glenace was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Collier and grandsons, Jeff Franklin and Jarred Mangum.
She is survived by her children, Ray (Betty) Willis, Anita (J.W.) Franklin, Glenda (Rusty) Winkler, 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Glenace was a great cook and enjoyed preparing Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for her family. She enjoyed sewing, dancing, riding her trail bike, spending time at Lake Powell and San Carlos Lake and just loving the great outdoors. She was especially happy when camping out, Dutch oven cooking and looking for arrowheads. She also learned to scuba dive and had some great stories about her diving experiences. Rex owned his own airplane and they had many great flying adventures together. They were able to visit England, Hawaii and some Caribbean islands. Glenace and Rex were active in the Elks club in Douglas and she also helped out with many Cochise county fairs. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Monday, May 31, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Jensen Mortuary, 5515 S. Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Pinetop Cemetery, 2265 Penrod Lane, Pinetop.
