Glenn  Wilson

Glenn was born in Compton, CA on July 3, 1944 to Grace Patterson Wilson and Ocie (Bud) Wilson. He passed away unexpectedly on November 1, 2021 at his brother Ocie’s house in Tucson, AZ. They moved to the Patterson Homestead in Lindon, AZ when he was around 4 years old. Glenn attended elementary school in Lindon and high school Snowflake before enlisting in the Navy at 17. Most of his life was spent in the trucking business (driving or repairing). His dream was to be a rancher and he always had cows, horses, and other livestock.
Glenn spent many years working in Nogales, first with his brother Ocie Wilson, long time resident of Nogales and owner of O & S Trailer Repair and then opened his own business Quick Fix (Diesel repair). He moved his family to Eagar, AZ in the late 1990’s.
Glenn spent the next chapter of his life waiting for his ship to come in with dreams of becoming a rancher.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He held many callings in his ward and stake. He was active in the Nogales and Rio Rico communities and you could often find him coaching AYSO soccer or a Little League team for his son and/or grandson.
Glenn had a wandering Gypsy spirt and moved his family every year from town to town and state to state until Jared was born and he eventually landed in Eagar.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol Wilson of Eagar, Daughter Dawn Molina (Celso) of Sahuarita, AZ and son Jared (Adrienne) of Centerville, Utah. He has 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren who live in Utah, Tennessee, and Arizona. He is survived by 4 brothers, 2 sisters, and many, many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his his parents Ocie (Bud) Wilson Sr and Grace Patterson Wilson, sisters Betty and Gracie Wilson and brother Harvey Wilson. He is also preceded in death by his two infant children Glenn Ross Jr and Lisa Marie Wilson.
Deceased's funeral arrangements Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Tucson, Arizona.
Viewing will be at 9:30 am and services will begin at 10:30 am 2002 N Greasewood Tucson, AZ
A Celebration of Life will also be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Eagar, AZ 576 West School Bus Road
Carol and family, I am so sorry to know of Glenn's passing. My sincere condolences and best wishes for peace and healing. Carol Farnsworth
