Glenna Sandberg

Glenna Jean Sandberg, age 83, passed away peacefully at home early Tuesday, June 2, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born February 14th, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Chloe Loveland and Fred Sandberg.
Jean grew up in the Salt Lake Valley and graduated from West High School in 1955. After graduation, she worked various clerical jobs for Hatfield and the Veterans Administration before retiring in 1999. She welcomed her daughter, Kimberly, in 1968. Later, she became a beloved grandma to her three grandchildren, Haley, Emily and Jace. Jean moved to Lakeside, Arizona in 2008 with her daughter and son-in-law, where she spent time caring for her family.
Jean will be remembered as an incredibly caring mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and favorite dog, Zoe, while watching her television programs. Out of all the things she loved, her family was at the top of the list; she loved her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren more than anything else and would always make it known to them. She will be missed more than one could imagine.
She is survived by her sister Joyce Durrant; son-in-law Jeff Krouskop; granddaughters Haley and Emily Krouskop; grandson Jace Krouskop; nieces Cindy Scott (Douglas) of Washington and Kristy Miller of North Carolina; nephews Kip Durrant of Washington and Scott Durrant of Hawaii; as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Chloe Loveland and Fred Sandberg, brothers DB Clarke, Wayne Clarke, Fred Turner, sister Mickey Hogue, and daughter Kimberly Krouskop.
The family will hold a private service for Jean at Larkin Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sandy, Utah on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to offer a remembrance for Jean may do so by donating to the National MS Society online in her daughter’s name, Kimberly Krouskop, at nationalmssociety.org.
Arrangements were handled by Silver Creek Mortuary of Pinetop, Arizona and Larkin Mortuary of Salt Lake City, Utah.
For those who would like to send private condolences or to sign an online guest book, visit larkinmortuary.com.
