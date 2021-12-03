Gloria Garcia

Gloria Garcia

Gloria (Bautista) Garcia (1952-2021)

Gloria passed away 24NOV2021 at home in Tucson, AZ surrounded by her daughter, three sons, and her husband of 50+ years, Bobby.

Gloria is a 1970 graduate from Wilder Idaho High School. Gloria was a long time resident of Lakeside and Show Low.

She leaves behind a great family legacy consisting of her Daughter Tina (Angel Sr.) Marmion, three sons, Rick, Andy (Toni), and Tony.

Eight Grandchildren, Zachary, Robert, Vanessa, Angel Jr, Alicia, Alejandro, Ryan, and Tyler. Three Great Grandkids, Edyn, Troy, and Priscilla.

Gloria was preceeded in death by her Father Jose Bautista. She is survived by her Mother Angelita

brother Joe(Rose), sisters Lena, Juanita(George), Maria(Frank), Irene, Mary(Seth), Terri(Mike), Christina(Dave) and many nieces and nephews.

If you knew this amazing lovely lady, additional words here are unnecessary, just remember your own personal memories of Gloria.

Private family services will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and or cards, please hug someone you Love, 'often'...

