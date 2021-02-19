Gloria Emma Ledvina of Camp Verde, Arizona peacefully passed away on Feb. 8, 2021 in Flagstaff, Arizona. She was 80. Gloria was born on April 6, 1940 in Brooklyn, Iowa to Engle and Clara (Clappy) Verspille.
She is survived by her husband, Richard and sons, Ray and Ronnie Ledvina.
Private services will be held.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.