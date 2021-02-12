Goldie Florence Marcum, 95, of Snowflake died Feb. 6, 2021, at Mountain Care in Snowflake.
She had lived in Snowflake since 1985 and was born on Oct. 19, 1925, in Crook, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by Oscar Marcum, Kathy Marcum and Sam Marcum.
She is survived by a son, Kelly Marcum of Snowflake.
She is interred in Snowflake Cemetery.
Arrangements were made by Silver Creek Funeral Home.
