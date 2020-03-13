Gordon Pepin

Gordon D. Pepin went to be with the Lord March 7, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born April 4, 1932, in Laurium, Michigan, to Dolphis and Albina Pepin.
He spent his childhood in Lake Linden in the UP of Michigan. He was a kind, faithful man that loved his family deeply. In his younger years he enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing the Great Lakes of Michigan. Later in life, he took up and loved the hobby of woodworking and building Grandfather Clocks.
He moved his wife, Betty and infant son Earl to Arizona in 1955, where they had three more children: Debra, Rhonda and Jay. They remained in Arizona until their passing.
Gordon was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Betty L. Pepin in 1999.
He was survived by five generations of family, which includes: his wife of three years, Joan Wethington-Pepin; children Earl (Jody) Pepin, Debra (Robert) Farren, Rhonda (Rickey) David, Jay (Mercy) Pepin; 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held in his honor at 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church in Pinetop. The final resting place will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Tucson, with military honors.
Silver Creek Mortuary of Taylor handled arrangements.
