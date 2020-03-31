Gordon Taylor

Gordon I. Taylor, 98, born April 5, 1921, in South Royalton, Vermont, died March 27, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena, New York.
He served in the United States Army Air Force in Luzon, Ryukyus, and Southern Philippines during WWII. He received the American Service Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Philippines Liberation Ribbon with 2 Bronze Star, and the WWII Victory Medal.
Gordon married Nina LaFountain on March 17, 1944 in Cranberry Lake. She preceded him in death Dec. 21, 2008. He worked at J&L Steel beginning in 1954 and worked there until it closed in 1978 while he was the Shift Foreman. He was an avid antique bottle collector who enjoyed searching old bottle dumps for his finds.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Gordon and Paula Taylor of Etters, Pennsyvania and Scott and Sandy Taylor of Show Low.
A private ceremony will be held.
