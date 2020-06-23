Grace Veronica LaBate Fox, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep of natural causes on, March 11, 2020, in Lakeside, Arizona. Due to Covid-19, this is a delayed obituary.
Grace was born December 1, 1924, to Angelo LaBate and Donata Dimichele LaBate in Poultney, Vermont. Grace was the ninth of 10 children and was the last surviving sibling.
Grace married Louis A. Fox on October 23, 1948, in Rutland, Vermont. She was a hardworking, dedicated wife and mother. She had seven children. Grace was a wonderful homemaker and worked as a beautician over a span of 60 years, retiring at the age of 78. In addition to living in Vermont, Grace and family lived in Whittier, Alaska; Holyoke, Massachusetts and Tucson. Louie passed away in 1988, in Tucson and Grace moved to South Hadley, Massachusetts in 2004. In July 2018, she moved to Lakeside to live with her daughters, Annette and Sarah Fox and daughter-in-law, Traci Asbury.
Grace was a voracious reader and proficient at sewing, knitting and gardening. Grace received great comfort and strength from her Catholic faith.
She is survived by daughter Annette of Lakeside, Arizona; son Stephen (Denise) of Concord, New Hampshire; son Mark of Divide, Colorado; daughter Martha of Charlestown, Massachusetts; son Alan (Debbie) of South Hadley, Massachusetts; and daughter Sarah (Traci) of Lakeside, Arizona. She has a grandchild Sydney and many nieces and nephews.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Louis A. Fox, daughter, Donna Fox (at birth), her parents, siblings and daughters-in-law, Nancy Bearss and Eileen Fox.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary of the Angels, 1915 S. Penrod Rd, Pinetop, Arizona, 85935 on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 10 a.m., followed by a small reception.
Attendees are asked to wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating in her name to St. Mary of the Angels or to a favorite charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.