Grace Richardson

On June 12, Grace Evelyn (Williams) Richardson, in Show Low, joyfully went to be with the Lord, after a long illness. She was 88 years old. When she passed, family was present. Grace was born on October 20, 1931, to Harold George and Jessie Eveline (Brewster) Williams in Olympia, Washington. She was reared in Longview, Washington.
Grace will long be remembered for her strength, wit, and sense of humor. She was an avid gardener, even in the desert climate. She enjoyed time in her yard and greenhouse with a myriad of plants. She always looked forward to the annual high school reunion with her classmates, especially her lifelong friend, Marj Ahrens, who keep her abreast of happenings of her alumni. Some of her fondest memories were attending the Williams family reunions to camp and visit with her aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins.
Grace took great pride in the raising of six children. Not just a mother to her brood, she, too, was their best friend. She is survived by Nancy Lynn (Smith), Katherine Louise (Richardson) Benge, James William Richardson, Larry Lee Richardson, Lurenna Gail (Richardson) Kehrig and Gary Allen Richardson.
Grace was a committed Christian and was excited to be going Home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ. One of her favorite scriptures was Galatians 2:20, "I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life I now live in the flesh. I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself of me."
Grieve not, but rejoice, for she is with the Lord, and has shed all earthly trials and tribulations.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
