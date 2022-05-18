Grace Ann “Gracie” Becker was born in Springerville in 1950. She attended school there and graduated from Round Valley High School. After graduation, Gracie went on to the University of Arizona where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in zoology. While at the university she met her future husband William "Bill" Lucas, who was earning a Bachelor's degree in engineering.
After graduation, Gracie returned to Springerville. After working in her degree field for a short period of time, Gracie decided to join her mother, Sis Becker, in her new real estate office, Becker Realty. Gracie would continue to work in this office for over 45 years, becoming the eventual owner/broker of the business. As a Realtor, Gracie took great pride in how she had helped so many people in this area achieve their dream of owning their own home or property.
Gracie and Bill had a great love of travel over the years. She was able to visit over 40 countries and almost every state. The last highlight was a Mediterranean cruise to include visits to Pompeii, the Coliseum in Rome and the island of Santorini. One of her joys from these travels was Gracie's opportunity to collect a world class selection of t-shirts and earrings.
Gracie was known for her infectious smile, joy in talking to everyone and the greatest laugh in the world.
Gracie got to live the life she wanted, how she wanted, where she wanted and enjoyed it all.
In lieu of flowers consider donating to the Round Valley High School Scholarship Fund for Gracie Becker.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Community Presbyterian Church, Springerville.
